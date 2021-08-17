What could be making you sick besides COVID-19

Many people have reached out to us saying they've felt sick lately, but that they're testing negative for COVID-19.

With a record low number of flu cases reported last year, there's a chance it's not the flu either.

We spoke with Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat, and Facial Plastic Surgery Center administrator Lacy Savoy, who says it's not uncommon to suffer from allergies during the summer.

"Depending on the type of allergies you have, you may have symptoms year-round, or just during a season," she explained.

Allergens can cause symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19, including sore throat, coughing, and runny nose.

"It's a fine line to figure out is this allergies, is this COVID, is this a normal respiratory infection? They all mimic COVID."

While pollen is one of the most talked about allergens, it's not the only one to make you feel under the weather.

"We live in a huge, I'll call it a swamp. There's a lot of moisture, mold, it's hot, humid," Savoy said. "If you have an allergy to mold or dust mites, you have allergies year-round."

Allergens aren't the only cause of summertime sickness. Dr. Andrew Collins with the Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center of SWLA, says he's seeing an increase in respiratory viruses compared to record low cases last year.

"The reason we didn't see as many fall and winter viral infections, is because the masking all the social distancing, and the extra cleaning measures," he stated.

Savoy also says since sinus infections and the novel coronavirus have the same symptoms, it's best to contact your doctor for a COVID-19 test.

Learn more about the differences in symptoms between COVID-19, the flu, allergies, and a cold here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel