Wet, windy weather takes over for Wednesday

Showers have pushed into Acadiana and light rain will continue on and off through the afternoon.

A solid layer of clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s through the majority of the day.

Winds will be whipping around from the east around 15-20 mph with gusts pushing 30 mph, a wind advisory has been issued for the day.

Rain rates will remain fairly light so while it will be damp through out the day we aren't expecting flooding to be an issue.

Clouds will hang around into Thursday morning before starting to clear out and temperatures will jump back into the low to mid 80s.

Warmer weather still on Friday ahead of our next front which should bring a scattering of showers into Acadiana during the first half of the day Friday.

We'll then start to clear out before Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, so expect crisp cooler air through the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel