Wet weather to start the week

Another wet start to the week is on the way with a front that will be stalling just offshore early Tuesday morning.

Even before that front arrives there's plenty of moisture in the atmosphere which will spark some spotty showers to start the day.

Temperatures are going to move to about 90 before the rain sets in and the heat index will make it to the triple digits.

The front will move through late in the evening and into Tuesday morning so after the typical spotty showers in the morning we'll get another round in the later part of the day.

This stalling front will keep the door open for more wet weather as we go through the rest of the week with widely scattered showers expected day in and day out.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel