Wet weather to start off the work week

Clouds have made their way into Acadiana to start the day Monday as we get ready to go through a very wet week here in south Louisiana.

A front is going to move through the area around mid morning on Monday bringing with it a few scattered showers, and the occasional thunderstorm.

The more dramatic impact from the front is going to come from the sharp drop in temperatures as low dip into the 50s and highs the next few days remain in the low 60s.

Daniel Phillips

While there's a decent chance for scattered showers on Monday, the chance of rain will jump dramatically for Tuesday with a warm front moving north across the area.

Showers will get going again early Tuesday morning, and after a quick break in the afternoon, they'll return for the evening and linger into Wednesday.

There's no severe weather anticipated at this time, however, there could be a few strong thunderstorms in the mix with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Showers will persist on and off through the rest of the week, culminating in a sharp drop in temperatures by the weekend.

Winter will make it's last stand Friday night with near freezing temperatures early Saturday morning, but plenty of sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday.

