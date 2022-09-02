Wet weather moving in for the weekend

Unsettled, rainy weather is returning to the forecast as a front moves in and stalls out over south Louisiana.

It'll be a quiet start to the day with mostly clear skies and warm muggy conditions that will last through the morning commute.

Quickly warming temperatures should get to around 92 degrees by lunch before clouds start to take over, followed shortly by showers coming in from the south.

Showers will start to appear along the coast around lunch time and will spread north through the afternoon.

Heavy downpours will be likely which could end in some localized street flooding which will be the main issue over the next several days.

Daniel Phillips

This wet weather will remain on and off through the weekend and into early next week, with Sunday looking like it will be the wettest day.

Rain totals through that time period will sit around 2-4" although some areas could pick up nearly double those numbers, but spread out through several days we won't have major flood concerns.

A few thunderstorms will be embedded in the showers so flashes of lightning and gusty winds will be possible with some of the stronger storms we see this weekend.

If you're going to be running errands this weekend keep an eye on the radar and be mindful of the potential of some street flooding in areas that are experience, or recently experienced, one of the heavy rounds of rain.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel