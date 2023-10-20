Weekend Plans? The forecast details you'll want to know

It's going to be a fairly hot weekend across Acadiana and that gets started with near record highs on Friday afternoon.

We've had a nice break from having to talk about heat but unfortunately there's not getting around it this weekend.

A sunny, hot afternoon will be on tap to end the work week as winds from the south continue to reinforce our warm air mass and our afternoon high hits 90 degrees.

There's some decent cooling expected overnight with lows in the upper 50s which gives us a good looking start to the day on Saturday.

The cool down won't last long, however, as temperatures will quickly push into the upper 80s and near 90 by the afternoon.

Sunshine will remain for Saturday with some clouds starting to drift in during the late afternoon and evening, nothing though that will produce any sort of rainfall.

Those clouds will thick Saturday night, keeping temperatures in the 60s, and will linger through the day on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies will close out the weekend but don't expect much cooler weather as highs will stay in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon.

All told it's another very quiet forecast with little day to day change as will end up being the case for next week as well.

Our next chance for rain looks like maybe a week from today (Friday, October 20th) but even then models seems to be backing off a little.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel