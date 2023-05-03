Weather slowly looks to turn over to a summer pattern

Acadiana will continue it's current stretch of quiet weather through Wednesday and Thursday before some changes start to arrive in the forecast.

Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies, and very little (if any) breeze through out the day.

A cool morning will get Thursday started, and Thursday's forecast is looking pretty much identical with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

We will finally start to see a more summer like pattern on Friday, however, with moisture building up and spotty showers arriving in the afternoon.

After Friday we'll see a return of daily rain chances which will last through the weekend and into the work week, along with a gradual increase in temperatures.

Tuesday looks to be a little wetter than the other with a few more showers possible out there otherwise the next week will be 30-40% daily rain chances with highs in the upper 80s.

