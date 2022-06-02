Weather pattern settles into copy and paste mode

There's a lot of copy and pasting in the forecast these days, which is pretty typical for the summer time.

Skies are going to be mostly sunny in the morning, with sunshine pushing temperatures to near 90 by lunch time Wednesday.

As the temperatures warm up it's going to start to churn up the atmosphere a little which is going to get those pop up showers starting up in the afternoon.

A scattering of showers and thunderstorms will be with us in the afternoon and evening, a few strong storms will be possible but those will be very isolated.

If you're looking for change a south Louisiana summer may not be for you, as this forecast will continue for the next several days all the way through the weekend.

