Weather pattern gets ready to become more active

Daniel Phillips

The forecast is starting to transition back to a stormy pattern with clouds moving in and taking up residence starting Wednesday.

A break or two in the clouds will be possible, but mostly you can expect fairly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s and with a layer of clouds overnight the lows will probably stay in the upper 60s.

A little drizzly rain is possible in spurts, but it will remain very isolated.

Daniel Phillips

There's not much clearing expected on Thursday and a few more showers could be possible, although they'll still be pretty scattered.

We'll warm up all the way through into Friday when our next system will move in bringing a round of heavy showers.

Showers and storms will get going Friday late afternoon and evening, spilling over into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will see a continuation of on and off showers with a burst of rain in the morning and another one arriving in the evening.

Patty in the Parc is still slated for Saturday evening and it remains to be seen what kind of impact rain will have on the event.

Shower chances then increase again on Sunday before finally clearing out and cooling down early next week.

Early indications point towards a slim chance of severe weather on Friday and after that localized street flooding would be the biggest issue.

Rain totals for the weekend seem to sit around 2-3" on average which wouldn't lead to a widespread flood event.

