Weather Aware: Severe weather possible for Monday afternoon

Daniel Phillips

It'll be a stormy start to the work week with a robust round of thunderstorms expected to push across Acadiana Monday afternoon.

The Storms Prediction Center has given Acadiana a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather but will be on the edge of some nastier storms which could move through CenLa and into western Mississippi.

Storms will start to arrive as the day warms up with a few isolated storms popping up in the mid afternoon with the strongest of the storms arriving in the late afternoon and early evening.

This means your commute to work will not be impacted, however, getting home may require a little more diligence in watching the radar to avoid driving through some of the day's worst weather.

We'll be watching for all modes of severe weather with isolated tornadoes possible, along with strong winds and large hail.

While heavy downpours could lead to some minor localized flooding this will be confined mostly to roadways and will only impact commuters.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will be strong and gusty through out the day, even before the arrival of storms, with winds out of the south around 20-30 mph and gusting around 45 mph.

We'll have to keep an eye on dewpoints and temperatures through the day since the one limiting factor could be a slight lack of instability.

If we notice a sharp climb, however, in both dewpoint and temperature it'll indicate that the atmosphere is getting a little less stable and could be a signal for some stronger storms.

Highs are expected to sit in the upper 70s and the dewpoint in the upper 60s, rule of thumb is typically 70+ dewpoints this time of year is an indicator for some nasty thunderstorms.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the week looks quiet and eventually some cooler air will be moving in by Wednesday with a couple of chilly evening on tap.

Temperatures will start to warm toward the end of the week and we may even see 80s by Easter Sunday, however, the skies should remain clear through Easter weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

