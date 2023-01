Due to water issues in the town of Elton, Jeff Davis Superintendent John Hall telling KATC that both Elton Elementary and High Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 11th. Hall saying because there's no water available, it would be difficult to house students in the building, mainly because of the inability to flush toilets.

At this time KATC doesn't know what the issue is, but we're checking with the town to see when water will be restored.