Wash. Rinse. Repeat: Little change in Tuesday's forecast

Foggy conditions are trying to get going once again across Acadiana, although it doesn't seem like it'll be as thick as it was at the start of the week.

Still though there will be patches when it's hard to see so be mindful of that as you go through your morning commute.

Temperatures will be warm once again with highs in the upper 80s and a strong breeze from the south bringing in more moisture.

Winds will be around 10-15 mph through the day, gusting at times as high as 20 mph.

A cloudy start to the morning will eventually give way to some sunshine in the afternoon and clouds will settle in again over night.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

We won't get much change until a front moves through on Halloween bringing us a little rain and much cooler temperatures.

