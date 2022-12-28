Warming up Wednesday, with rain on the way later this week

After a stretch of intense cold weather Acadiana is set to whiplash back to spring like temperatures through the next several days at least.

This rise in temperatures will be ushered in by winds coming in from the south and picking up through the day on Wednesday.

As a result the highs will be in the low 70s in the afternoon, and lows will start to crawl back into the 50s and 60s.

Moisture will start to increase Wednesday, and while we won't see any initial impacts that moisture will play a role in the forecast for the end of the week.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will build up on Thursday with a few streamer showers moving through during the later parts of the day.

Any wet weather on Thursday will remain pretty isolated with the bulk of the wet weather moving through on Friday.

Friday morning is shaping up to be fairly wet with rain getting going before sunrise and lasting through the morning commute.

Daniel Phillips

Parts of Acadiana may see a couple inches of rain over a fairly short amount of time, which could lead to some street flooding Friday morning.

Give yourself plenty of time to get to work and be mindful that there may be water on some of the roadways.

Thunder and lightning isn't out of the question but it doesn't look like severe weather will be likely with the passage of this front.

