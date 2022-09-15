Warming up this weekend; quick update on the tropics

It's been a beautiful stretch of mornings here in Acadiana with temperatures falling down into the low 60s, and Thursday will be no exception.

Beautiful weather on tap for the morning commute with clear skies and cool comfortable conditions for the morning hours.

All of that sunshine though, will send temperatures into the upper 80s by the afternoon, so it's going to be a warmer day than we've had so far this week.

Once the warming pattern gets going it's expected to continue through the rest of the week and the weekend.

Highs will return to the low 90s on Friday as moisture pushes back into the area, making it feel a bit stickier out there the next couple of days.

Sunshine will still be out in abundance but a few spotty coastal showers won't be out of the question.

The weekend is looking even warmer and stickier, and unfortunately it looks like a typical late summer pattern through next week with highs consistently in the 90s.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

Tropical Storm Fiona developed on Wednesday, out performing what models had predicted, and is now headed toward the Caribbean.

Strengthening should be slow as it is dealing with a bit of shear, but may find itself in a more favorable environment by early next week.

The current placement of the Bermuda High should keep the storm in the Atlantic and out of the Gulf of Mexico.

