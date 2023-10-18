Warming up for end of week; front gets here Friday with little fanfare or cooler weather

TONIGHT: Not nearly as cool, but quiet

THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warmer

DISCUSSION

Well, it was another beauty across Acadiana today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

It will be comfortable tonight, but not as cool as lows settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday Temperature outlook

Partly sunny skies can be expected for Thursday as highs top out a tad warmer in the lower 80s.

A weak frontal boundary will slowly be working through the area and could help to generate a shower or two (10%).

We won't see a real push of any cooler air behind this front.

The only thing we'll notice is a reduction in our humidity come Friday, perhaps portions of Saturday as well.

However, highs will easily push the mid-upper 80s Friday afternoon under sunny skies.

The weekend will be dry but on the warmer side.

Upper 80s to near 90° heading into Saturday as muggier air starts to sneak back in along the immediate coastline.

We'll see more clouds Sunday as highs continue to push the upper 80s.

Changes look possible down the line as hopefully better rain chances return in that 7-10+ day range.

Stay tuned!

TROPICS:

An area of interest just east of the Caribbean islands has a 90% chance of tropical development in the days ahead.

Thursday PM Tropics outlook

Next name up is Tammy.

However, as has been the case this hurricane season, whatever becomes of this will re-curve harmlessly out into the open Atlantic.

------------------------------------------------------------

