Warming up after a frosty start

If the pollen and allergies hadn't given it away already, we are officially getting into the spring season.
At 10:06 Tuesday night we'll be at spring equinox and we can put a close on winter.
That being said Acadiana has had a decent amount of spring weather already and that will continue to be the case through the rest of the week.
Ironically enough it'll be a cooler day on Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid 60s, but we'll at least have plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will warm up on Wednesday as clouds move in along a southerly wind.
Moisture will build up through the day on Wednesday and the door for showers and storms will once again open on Thursday.
A few storms may be on the stronger side and they're expected to move through in the afternoon.
The rain will linger a little into Friday but by the time we get into the weekend it will be coming to an end and we can finally have a pleasant weekend forecast.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers