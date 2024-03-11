Warmer temperatures and eventually an unsettled pattern taking shape

TONIGHT: Chilly & quiet

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & warmer

DISCUSSION

Cool-chilly conditions this evening and overnight as low temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into our Tuesday.

It'll be warmer as highs push the mid-70s.

High temperatures Tuesday

Southerly winds will come in around 6-12mph.

An approaching upper-level disturbance will likely produce a few showers heading into Wednesday.

Otherwise, warm conditions will persist with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

An unsettled pattern will take shape for the end of the week and heading into the weekend with daily shower and storm chances.

end of week Unsettled pattern

At least a couple inches of rainfall could be in the offering.

A cooler pattern may try and take shape heading into next week.

We'll see how that plays out in the days ahead.

