Warmer and wetter this week in Acadiana

TONIGHT: Not as cold

MONDAY: Milder and breezy

DISCUSSION

Say goodbye to the arctic air and hello to warmer and wetter weather this week.

Lows tonight will occur (low-mid 40s) this evening with readings actually rising overnight into daybreak Monday.

A slow-moving upper-level pattern coupled with increasing Gulf moisture will yield to multiple rounds of rainfall across Acadiana this week.

Most of the daytime hours on Monday will be dry, but then rain chances will start to ramp up Monday evening/night.

Expect breezy southeasterly winds Monday afternoon at around 8-16 mph.

There will be the potential for locally heavy rain at times for the days to follow (Slight risk of excessive rainfall Tuesday/Wednesday).

No severe weather is expected, although we'll see a few more thunderstorms in the mix come Wednesday.

Rainfall estimates of 3-5" with isolated amounts upwards to 7+" will be possible thru Saturday.

High temperatures each day will push the 70s.

Turning drier and cooler for the end of the weekend and start of the following week.

Have a good one!

