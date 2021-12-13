Warm weather returns for the week

Acadiana got to enjoy a brief cool down over the weekend, but those cooler temperatures aren't hanging around for very long.

Monday will be the day we transition from clear, crisp weather to a muggier, warmer pattern for a majority of the week.

Highs on Monday will be around 71 in the afternoon, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a possible isolated shower or two.

Since the clouds will stick around overnight we won't cool down all that much and lows will sit in the low 60s and maybe upper 50s in the northern parts of Acadiana.

Winds will shift from the south on Tuesday and bring with it a much warmer air mass sending temperatures into the upper 70s.

Those clouds will also stick with us for a majority of the week leading into the arrival of our next front which currently is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

