Warm weather expected again today, but subtle changes on the way

Thursday's forecast will offer very little, if any, change from the weather we've had over the last several days.

A cloudy start to the day will eventually give way to some sunshine in the afternoon, before a return of clouds overnight.

Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s again in the afternoon, and lows will continue to hover around 70 degrees.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will thicken up heading into Friday with a weak front expected to move through to end the work week.

This will result in one or two showers Friday morning and the clouds will linger a little longer through the day.

There's not going to be much of a cool down headed into the weekend, temperatures will dip slightly but will stay above average.

Humidity will be a little lower which will make it a bit more comfortable outside, especially in the mornings.

Daniel Phillips

Another front will move through on Sunday and while it won't provide much in the way of rain, it will drastically drop temperatures.

Highs through most of next week will stay in the upper 60s, coming in slightly below average, and even the lows will be fairly chilly in the mornings.

Our next real chance for decent rain, likely won't be until the end of next week.

