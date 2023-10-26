Warm through the weekend, but cooler weather is on the way

The end of October has gotten pretty stagnant with the forecast seeing hardly any day to day change this week.

Thursday looks like it will be no exception.

Highs in the afternoon are going to push into the upper 80s (we've consistently been 87 every day this week) and lows will stay in the low 70s.

This is going to come with a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the day, but unfortunately, no rainfall.

We can expect more or less the same weather moving forward through the weekend before change finally arrives early next week.

We're still on track to see a front come through on Monday sparking some light showers Monday night and continuing into Tuesday.

Trick or Treaters will see highs in the upper 50s, gusty winds, and plenty of clouds as the pattern completely flips heading into November.

Cooler weather will last through at least the first week of November which will make a nice break from this past week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel