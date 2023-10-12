Warm, sunny weather returns to Acadiana to end the week

Thursday looks like it will be a complete reversal from Wednesday's cool, wet weather.

There's still a few lingering clouds across Acadiana but those will be clearing as we go through the morning, meaning plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Highs will return to the low 80s through the day and the steady wind we had on Wednesday will settle down.

Temperatures will be warm the next few days with upper 80s again Friday with plenty of sunshine.

Our next front won't take long to arrive, however, as a dry front will move through on Saturday.

Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon as dry air comes surging in and while highs to start the weekend will be in the low 80s once the sun sets Saturday night it'll be a quick drop.

Sunshine will remain in full force with temperatures in the 70s starting Sunday afternoon and lasting through the majority of next work week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel