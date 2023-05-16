Warm pattern continues; trending drier toward end of week

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy

WEDNESDAY: Few sct. t-showers

DISCUSSION

Well, it's been a pretty typical summer-like pattern here in Acadiana to start the week.

Any pop-up thundershowers this afternoon will come to an end Tuesday evening.

Mild and muggy overnight as lows settle into the lower 70s.

Wednesday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s.

A weak disturbance is going to be pushing that and that will likely help generate a few scattered thundershowers mainly for areas along and south of I-10 during the afternoon.

Wednesday PM Graf model

Drier air will quickly filter in helping to lower rain chances Thursday into Friday.

It will remain quite hot; however, as highs push into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Our next chance of scattered showers will arrive on Saturday as a "cool" front works.

Take the term "cool" lightly because we will not see a drastic cool down behind the front.

Instead, expect slightly more comfortable conditions for the end of the weekend and start of next week.

Again, it is the small victories this time of year!

Tropics remain quiet at this time.

Official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st.

