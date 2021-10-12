Warm, muggy weather through the week

The forecast in Acadiana has settled in to one that is more reminiscent of early summer than it is mid October.

A partly sunny afternoon will lead to temperatures moving into the upper 80s, and a heat index that is going to push into the 90s.

That heat index is the result of a lot of moisture that is going to be hanging in the atmosphere for the next several days.

A few light showers will also be possible but these will be few and far between, and won't last long with showers moving fairly quickly.

This looks to be the main order of business for the next several days as we go through the rest of the work week, the good news though is a well pronounced front will be moving through Saturday.

Saturday morning will be the return of cooler, drier air with some of the chillier temperatures we've seen this fall.

