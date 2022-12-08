Warm, muggy air continues to dominate Acadiana's forecast

The forecast calls once again for another round of weather that would be more fitting in the middle of April instead of the middle of December.

Fog has settled in once again across Acadiana, with a Dense Fog Advisory lasting through the morning commute.

It'll take most of Thursday morning for the skies to clear out but once it does we'll be left with patchy sunshine through the later parts of the day.

Temperatures are going to sit in the low 80s with a light southerly breeze keeping that warm, muggy air in place and lows in the upper 60s.

Don't expect much, if any, change in the forecast for Friday with fog once again giving way to a warm afternoon.

The overall pattern will start to break down on Saturday, however, with clouds building and eventually showers popping up in the late evening.

Most of the rain is going to hold off until Sunday with a good scattering of showers out there to wrap up the weekend, although not much cooler air will make it in.

Acadiana's next front is going to move through the middle of next week, although timing the front is proving to be quite the challenge.

One model suggests a faster moving front on Tuesday night with cold air moving in by the end of the week, while another stalls the front and the showers for several days with less of a push of cold air.

Regardless of timing it does seem like the front may produce some severe weather when it does push through, so we'll be monitoring it closely.

We'll keep an eye on how this trends over the coming days to get a better sense of what we may be looking at.

