Warm, foggy, muggy weather wraps up the week

It feels appropriate to wrap up a warm, muggy, foggy week with another round of warm, muggy, foggy weather.

A Dense Fog Advisory is going to be up for the morning commute and visibility across most of Acadiana will fall to roughly a quarter of a mile area wide.

The fog will take a little time to burn off, but we should be getting patchy sunshine by the afternoon as temperatures push back into the low 80s.

Fog will then return again Friday night, laying in thick by Saturday morning except this time there's not going to be as much clearing.

Clouds will stick around through the day on Saturday with a few light showers possible, the bulk of the wet weather though is going to hold off until Sunday.

Sunday morning is going to be a wet one with showers and thunderstorms rolling through around sunrise and continuing into the early afternoon.

A few storms will be possible but there isn't much of a severe weather threat.

After a short break on Monday another front is going to swing through late Tuesday/early Wednesday and this front looks like it will produce some nasty storms, including severe weather.

We'll monitor the timing of the front over the weekend and get a better idea of when it's expected to arrive, when it does push through however we could finally get some cooler weather.

Temperatures look much chillier at the end of next week, especially compared to the weather we've had the last several days.

