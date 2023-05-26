Warm, but mostly quiet holiday weekend

TONIGHT: Seasonably pleasant

SATURDAY: Warm & mostly sunny

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the big holiday weekend!

Weather-wise, expect very little change over the next few days.

Lows tonight will drop pleasantly into the mid-60s under fair skies.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday morning will yield to a few fair weather cumulus clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will push into the upper 80s.

An isolated stray afternoon shower could be possible, but it's not overly likely.

That UV index will be running quite high at around an 11, so don't forget the sunblock and hats!

Bradley's Weekend outlook

We'll see more of the same Sunday into Memorial Day itself Monday.

Highs will continue to push the upper 80s to lower 90s with rain chances remaining pretty isolated in nature (10%).

As next week wears on, we'll start to settle into a more typical summertime pattern with the heat and humidity in full swing.

There is also likely going to be a slightly better chance at a few afternoon storms (30-40%).

Overall, nothing out of the ordinary in that 10-day forecast.

Have a great weekend!

