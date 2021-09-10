Warm but dry weather for the first half of the weekend

Acadiana's first fall front did not disappoint, it was noticeably drier out on Thursday and temperatures have finally relented early Friday morning with 50s and 60s scattered across the area.

There will be a solid warm up this afternoon and highs will still be in the upper 80s, likely falling a degree or two shy of 90, but at least the humidity stays low.

A nice breeze will stick around through the rest of the afternoon coming out of the north around 10 mph, which will keep it from feeling too hot outside.

As high pressure has settled in the skies will remain clear and the sun shining, with that pattern holding out into the weekend.

Saturday is going to be a similar day with dry air keeping things feeling a little more comfortable than usual despite a solid afternoon warm up.

The moisture is going to return to the area on Sunday bringing back in a round of unsettled weather with possible heavy showers that will likely last through the first half of next week.

Tropics Update:

Daniel Phillips

A new wave is sitting off the coast of Honduras and is starting to show signs that it may develop into a tropical depression when it enters the western Gulf of Mexico.

There's a little model support for this but the environment right now doesn't look conducive to see any kind of rapid intensification, but it does look like it will bring in some heavy rain.

Regardless of being classified an open wave or a depression or even a storm it is expected to bring some very heavy rains into the area.

Models indicating that we may get several inches of rain in the area through the first half of the week, so we'll need to monitor how the forecast evolves over the next few days.

