Warm, breezy pattern into weekend; cool front on the way early next week

A warm and breezy weekend ahead for Acadiana.

Mild out the door this morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s.

We'll see intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout our Friday, so a pretty nice end to the week.

Next 48-hours Graf model

Warm by the afternoon as highs push the mid-80s.

Bradley Day/night planner

Winds will be out of the SE at around 8-12 mph.

Expect a similar weather pattern all weekend long.

Highs will continue to push the low-mid 80s.

Breezier southerly winds for Saturday/Sunday at around 15-20 mph.

We'll start to introduce isolated rain chances on Sunday (20%) as low-level moisture builds.

A cool front will approach the area late Monday and into Tuesday with scattered showers.

Long-range Euro

The good news is that the front will clear the way for some very nice and comfortable weather for the middle parts of the week.

However, we will be warming up quickly by the end of the week and into next weekend as highs soar well into the mid (maybe upper?) 80s!

As of now, the forecast still looks dry for the entirety of Festival International...

Check back in this weekend for the latest.

Have a great weekend!

