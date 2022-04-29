Warm and sunny to wrap up the work week

The forecast is running pretty much on track as we wrap up the work week and charge headfirst into the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid 80s and a light southerly breeze about 5-10 mph.

Moisture has gotten into the area and will continue to increase so lows will be running a little warmer with lower 60s Friday and upper 60s by Saturday night.

Hot weather returns over the weekend with the heat index approaching 90, so be sure to drink plenty of water.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday but it'll be mostly sunny by the time we get to next work week.

