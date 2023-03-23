Warm and breezy conditions to round out week; lower end threat of severe weather afternoon, evening hours

TONIGHT: MILD & MUGGY

FRIDAY: WARM & BREEZY; SHOWERS LATE

DISCUSSION

Mild and muggy conditions expected tonight as lows only drop into the upper 60's.

Warm and breezy heading into Friday ahead of the next weather system.

Highs will once again push the lower 80's.

Breezy southerly winds will continue.

Friday Wind gusts forecast

Now the main energy with this storm system will actually bypass us to the north.

Thus, that is where the greatest severe weather dynamic and ingredients will set up.

Greatest threat to our north Significant tornado index

Regardless, the SPC still has all of Acadiana under a marginal-slight risk for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday Severe weather risk

Of course, that is assuming storms are able to get going as a cap in the atmosphere could limit storm development across our part of the world.

With that said, we'll still have to keep an eye on the radar during the afternoon/evening hours as marginal severe weather ingredients will be in place.

It will be a completely different story for friends to the north.

From Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo: Significant severe weather risk for NE LA, SE AR & W'rn MS into Friday evening.

Scattered supercell storms are expected in these areas that may be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 75 mph in the enhanced-moderate risk areas along with the possibility of EF2 (111-135mph) or greater tornadoes.

Behind this weather system, expect a slight reduction in our humidity heading into Saturday.

Don't let that fool you, though.

It's still going to be quite warm come Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid-80's courtesy of a westerly wind.

The surface frontal boundary will then lift back northward as a warm front Sunday.

As a result, muggier conditions and higher rain chances will make a return.

Sunday Euro model

That boundary looks to linger into the early portions of next week helping to keep the pattern somewhat unsettled with daily rain chances.

