Warm afternoons and milder nights this week

TONIGHT: Mild; patchy fog late

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm

DISCUSSION

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend!

Seasonably warm conditions will stick with us all of this week.

Temperatures tonight will eventually be falling into the 50s.

Temperatures Monday

Patchy fog will be possible in spots late tonight thru daybreak Monday morning.

That will be it for the 50s for the rest of the week as lows will then settle into the low-mid 60s.

Expect high temperatures each and every afternoon to push the low-mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

This week's Upper-pattern

Rain chances will remain slim to none thru Thursday.

Next front is scheduled to arrive by Friday.

I think there's a chance we see a decent scattering of showers (some storms) with this front, and boy we can certainly use the rainfall so we'll remain optimistic.

However, I'm not convinced we'll see a drastic cool down with this front like we saw with the last.

But at the very least, highs could be a touch cooler by the weekend in the 70s as we hang on to some cloud cover.

Stay in touch with the katc weather team in the days ahead for the very latest.

Have a good week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel