Warhawks dominate fourth to top Ragin’ Cajuns

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Monroe used a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from Louisiana, scoring 27 points in the final period to earn a 61-51 win Wednesday evening at the Cajundome.

The Warhawks (7-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) erased a second-quarter deficit and took control late, shooting 46.7% from the field and knocking down 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter. ULM finished the night with a plus-12 rebounding edge and capitalized on second-chance opportunities down the stretch.

Marcavia Shavers led ULM with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, recording a double-double. Asjah Inniss and J’Mani Ingram each added 15 points, combining to fuel the Warhawks’ late surge as Louisiana struggled to keep pace offensively.

Louisiana (1-14, 0-5) controlled the early tempo and led 18-11 after the first quarter behind efficient shooting and strong ball movement. The Ragin’ Cajuns extended their lead to 27-19 at halftime, limiting ULM to just 21.9% shooting in the first half.

The game remained tight through the third quarter, with both teams trading baskets and entering the final period tied at 34. ULM then opened the fourth on a decisive run, attacking the paint and drawing fouls as Louisiana went cold from the field.

Amijah Price led Louisiana with 18 points, while Mikaylah Manley added 10 points and eight rebounds. Stephanie Mosley finished with six points for the Cajuns, who shot 31.6% from the field and were outscored 27-9 over the final 10 minutes.

ULM finished the game shooting 32.3% overall and won the rebounding battle 50-38, including 18 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second-chance points. Louisiana was held to 22.2% shooting in the fourth quarter as the Warhawks closed the game on a 14-4 run.

