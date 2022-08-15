Waitr announces rebranding: Lafayette company now named ASAP

Local Lafayette app- based meal delivery service, Waitr, changed its name to ASAP after it was sold.

The company started as an idea created by Chris Meaux and will now rebrand as one that will "deliver anything". ASAP will provide more services than just takeout from local restaurants. ASAP will deliver alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts, and other various products.

The CEO and board chair Carl Grimstad said,

“The strategies we have implemented have reinforced our ‘anything, anywhere ASAP’ vision, making us the go-to company for a wider range of products and services. And of course, our emphasis on working with businesses to make them more successful will never change.”



CEO and board chair of ASAP Carl Grimstad

The recent changes followed a company posting revealing a second quarter loss of $11.7 million mostly caused by higher gas prices, inflation and competition.