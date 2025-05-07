Waiting for white smoke: Conclave opens without decision

Eyes from around the world turned to the Vatican chimney Tuesday, watching for the signal of a new pope. But the first vote of the conclave ended with black smoke, indicating no decision has been made.

Cardinals gathered earlier inside the Sistine Chapel for the solemn task of selecting the successor to Pope Francis, who died April 21—Easter Monday—at age 88. The 266th pontiff’s death has drawn Catholics worldwide into mourning and reflection as the Church prepares for new leadership.

The cardinals held one vote Tuesday before retiring for the evening. Voting sessions are scheduled to resume Wednesday.

To be elected pope, a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority—or 89 votes out of 133 voting cardinals. No official list of candidates is released, but observers point to several prominent figures seen as likely contenders.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette told us the next pope must be prepared to face a rapidly changing world.

"They also have to consider how the needs of the church today and the world, where the church is growing, in particularly Africa and also growing in the Asian and Pacific areas of the world and the needs of the people there,” Deshotel said. “They also... have to consider the conflicts that are going on in the world today... whoever they pick has a moral voice that speaks over a billion Catholics... so that is an important voice that the world listens to."The conclave, a centuries-old tradition, is held in strict secrecy. After each round of voting, ballots are burned in a specially designed stove. Black smoke signals no decision; white smoke means a new pope has been chosen.

Until then, Catholics across the globe remain on “smoke watch,” waiting for the next puff to signal a new chapter in Church history.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel