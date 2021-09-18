Ville Platte residents still dealing with high water following TD Nicholas

With the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas still lingering in Louisiana, people who live in Evangeline Parish are still dealing with high water.

Behind Blake Street in Ville Platte, the water has reseeded in the coulee but people say they are tired of having to worry about flooding when tropical storms hit.

"What was a small ditch, maybe two feet, we used to jump over, it's now a canal. It fills with water constantly, and it travels all the way from there, all the under the house all the way to the street."

Ville Platte native Thelma Toussaint wants to preserve her childhood home.

"It's a problem, it's a serious problem. All the green on the house, that's how high the water has come and the water actually went into the house. You're just at a standstill here. It's like what do you do? You go to the proper people, they're the ones in charge,” Toussaint.

We went straight to those in charge. Police Juror, Daniel Arvie was the only person who responded.

“We normally take care of the things out in the rural areas but now since they have a serious problem, we are trying to help out the city see about getting this place resolved,” said Arvie.

With several inches of rainfall from Nicholas, Arvie says the system was overwhelmed.

"The drain was cleaned a few years ago and it's just that it's so much water that it can't handle all the water at one time. We are looking in it to see what we can do about it,” Arvie added.

It's unclear what can now be done to save the property. Toussaint is hoping a solution will be found.

"It gets larger and larger, with every big rain because it's eroding and it's eroding quickly. The people that are in charge city-wise, they need to do something about it. Talk is not going to get it done, action speaks louder than words,” Toussaint added.

