Ville Platte native captures some of NBA's biggest stars

VILLE PLATTE — Born and raised in the town of Ville Platte, Merix Gooden knew there was more outside of the 337.

Basketball was Gooden's bloodline, even dating back to his high school days of playing for the Bulldogs.

"Didn't really get seen but I always had the love for basketball. I went to school to Louisiana Tech and I studied sports marketing. From there, I was like "I want to capture my own content", says Gooden.

But it was a dollar and a dream that led him to today.

"I started doing senior photos and anything people needed photowise then I started doing video. I graduated and moved to Dallas. A big shout out to DJ Poison Ivy. I slept on her sofa for a whole year. From there she just connected me with most of the of people I know in Dallas and from there my work just told its story for its own."

His leap of faith led him to being in some of the most powerful rooms, while meeting some of NBA's most powerful people and capturing players' most powerful moments

"I do player media so I help players grow their personal brands and depending on what player it is, I'm able to get a credential in various arenas."

Gooden's has featured the league's biggest stars like Warriors' Steph Curry, Lakers' Lebron james and even the future 2023 overall pick, Victor Wenbamyama.

Where social media is the primary platform for Gooden's brand, he says seeing it grow over time is just the beginning.

"I be caught in the middle with watching it grow and I appreciate having 60 or 50 likes. I appreciate everyone. So I'm super grateful for everyone. If I could give everybody a hug, I would."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel