Man and child identified in shooting near LSU campus Friday

BATON ROUGE — Victims have been identified in the double homicide that left a child dead near LSU Friday evening.

Carson Riley, 5, and Michael Riley, 22, both of Baton Rouge were struck by an apparent gunfire while sitting in the back seat of a Honda Accord in the 1000 block of Brightside Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Carson died at a local hospital while Michael succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The other occupants in the Honda were not injured.

Investigators believe the shots were fired into the Honda from a passing vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Uni at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

