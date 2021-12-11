Watch
Man and child identified in shooting near LSU campus Friday

Posted at 3:52 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 17:01:01-05

BATON ROUGE — Victims have been identified in the double homicide that left a child dead near LSU Friday evening.

Carson Riley, 5, and Michael Riley, 22, both of Baton Rouge were struck by an apparent gunfire while sitting in the back seat of a Honda Accord in the 1000 block of Brightside Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Carson died at a local hospital while Michael succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The other occupants in the Honda were not injured.

Investigators believe the shots were fired into the Honda from a passing vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Uni at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

