Child among two killed in shooting near LSU campus

Two people were killed, including a child, in a shooting Friday evening near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.

Police told WBRZ an adult male was killed in the shooting on River Road. A 3-year-old child was taken to a local hospital and later died.

According to police, there were two vehicles involved in the shooting; one pulled alongside the other and fired multiple shots into the rear passenger area, they say. The car that was shot at tried to flee and swerved off the road, according to WBRZ.

Watch below: BRPD provide update on shooting

A campus-wide alert went out to LSU students and faculty shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m., warning them to avoid the area. LSU Police later said they didn't believe the incident was an ongoing threat to campus.

LSUPD: Reported shots fired on River Rd between Brightside and Gourrier. BRPD and LSUPD on scene, avoid the area. River Rd is closed in the area. — LSU (@LSU) December 11, 2021

Read more from WBRZ here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel