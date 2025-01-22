Veterinarian offers tips for keeping pets safe during winter storm

As winter weather grips Acadiana, local veterinarians are reminding pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their furry friends safe and warm.

Dr. Tanya Maystayer of Acadiana Veterinary Clinic in Lafayette, spent the night watching over animals at the clinic while waiting out the storm with her dog, Henry.

Maystayer lives in Erath and said she chose to stay at the clinic overnight to ensure the animals in her care were safe and comfortable.

"Someone had to kind of stay, and I knew at least my lights wouldn’t go out here," she said.

She emphasized the importance of hydration for pets in cold temperatures.

"If they go outside and start licking snow, make sure they come in and drink water," Maystayer said.

She also advised pet owners to warm up their pets when they come inside, just as they would themselves.

Additionally, Maystayer urged owners to clean their pets' paws thoroughly after they've been outside, particularly if salt or other ice-melting chemicals have been used.

"Make sure you clean their paws off and rinse 'em really good," said Dr. Maystayer. "Cause you don't want them to lick the snow."

With the ongoing cold temperatures, Maystayer encourages pet owners to remain vigilant and provide proper care to their pets during the winter storm—bottom line being "If you're cold, they're cold."

