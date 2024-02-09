Very mild weekend with scattered rain chances... BUT... no washouts

TONIGHT: Patchy dense fog; mild

SATURDAY: Very mild; few passing showers

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Mild conditions overnight as lows only settle into the mid-60s.

A few light showers/misty sprinkles could be possible, but nothing of much consequence.

Patchy dense fog will be likely across portions of the area late tonight.

Bradley Friday graphics

Mostly cloudy, breezy and very mild conditions will follow into Saturday.

Highs will push their way into the mid-70s.

A few passing showers/t-showers will be possible throughout the day with rain chances at 40%.

Slightly better rain and storm chances to round out the weekend Sunday as our actual cold front works through.

Models today are showing storms struggling to initiate on Sunday, so we'll see if that becomes a trend.

Regardless, enough ingredients will be in place that any storms that fire up Sunday afternoon/evening, will have the possibility to be on the strong to perhaps severe side (especially across our northern parishes and into CenLa).

Bradley Friday graphics

That is something we'll keep an eye on for you to round out the weekend.

High temperatures will continue to push the mid-70s.

Not a ton of rain is expected with this system as some of the higher totals will remain well off to our north.

Bradley Friday graphics

We'll be turning sharply cooler and drier for Lundi and Mardi Gras.

Highs Monday will only be in the 50s as skies try and turn mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Mardi Gras Day will start off in the 30s followed by an afternoon finish in the lower 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Much of next week will remain relatively quiet until shower chances ramp up again next Friday and Saturday.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

