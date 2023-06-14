Very hot pattern continues as storm track remains north and east of Acadiana

LOWS TONIGHT: Upper 70s/lower 80s

HIGHS THURSDAY: Mid-90s

DISCUSSION

Our early summer heat wave will continue for at least the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect on Thursday—Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids if you have to be outdoors.

Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-90s.

Heat index will be sitting well into the triple digits all afternoon long.

Thursday Heat index

A nice tropical breeze will come in at around 8-16mph.

Similar conditions can be expected Friday as highs begin to push the upper 90s in spots.

The ridge of high pressure that has been responsible for all this heat, will actually start to expand and amplify a little this weekend.

As a result, we'll see highs in the upper 90s area-wide with heat indices pushing 110°+

The actual air temperature could top 100° in spots this weekend thru next Tuesday which is pretty hard to achieve here in southern Louisiana.

Rain chances will remain slim to none as the storm track remains east and north of Acadiana.

We could see a return of at least isolated rain chances mid-late next week, but we'll have to see how that longer range pattern evolves.

Have a good one and stay cool!

