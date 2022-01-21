Very cold Friday, but no major travel impacts

It is a cold and dreary forecast for Acadiana as we wrap up the work week.

The day has started off with some very light showers along the coast, falling right in the range where liquid rain changes over to possible winter precipitation.

There hasn't been any significant change over from rain to ice so far Friday morning, and it doesn't look like conditions will be right to see any impactful winter weather.

That being said it is not going to be a pleasant day out there regardless of the precipitation and that's due to the combination of strong winds and cold temperatures.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will be with us through the rest of the day, not giving the sun a chance to warm us up at all.

Winds will remain gusty and out of the north, blowing around 10-15 mph and gusting around 20-25 mph, which will drive the wind chill down into the low 30s and upper 20s.

Arguably the windchill will be the more important number to watch through the rest of the day as that is the number that your body will be responding to when you're outside.

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana will start to clear late Friday night which will allow the temperatures to take a sharp drop down into the mid 20s by early Saturday morning.

Plants and pets need to be brought inside and protected, and exposed pipes should probably be insulated (especially in older houses).

As a result the National Weather Service has issued Hard Freeze Warnings for areas along and north of I-10 and a Freeze Warning for areas along the coast for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the weekend will remain very chilly with highs remaining in the 40s on Saturday and barely getting to the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

At least the sunshine will be out through the weekend, which always can make the cold feel more manageable and the wind chill will be a little more reasonable.

While we may warm to the 50s ultimately it will be pretty chilly through the end of January with another front coming through early next week, although it won't be as dramatic as this last one.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel