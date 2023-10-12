Watch Now
Water to be shut off in Kaplan

Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 12, 2023
Water service to most of the City of Kaplan will be turned off at 1:30PM on Monday, October 16th to make a necessary repair of a main water line break, officials say.

Once this repair is completed we will automatically be under a state mandated water boil advisory between 24-72 hours.

"I ask for your understanding and cooperation in this as we move forward improving our aging infrastructure and water lines," Mayor Mike Kloesel said in a social media post. "Thank you! Please don't forget to share this post and talk to your friends, neighbors and elderly that might not be on Facebook."

