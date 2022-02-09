Wanted man featured on Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers captured

A Kaplan man wanted by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office surrendered to deputies on Monday after barricading himself inside a home.

According to VPSO, on February 7, the Vermilion Parish Sherriff's Office (VPSO) received credible information as to the whereabouts of 31-year-old Christopher Simon of Kaplan.

Simon was wanted on multiple felony charges for home invasion, simple burglary, theft, domestic abuse-strangulation, and contempt of court.

Simon was recently featured on a segment of Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers.

Patrol deputies responded to W. 5th Street in Kaplan in order to serve warrants on Simon. Upon arrival, the VPSO warrants deputy attempted to make contact with Simon and he allegedly barricaded himself inside of the home.

The VPSO Special Response Team (SRT) was deployed to the home and, after negotiations, Simon surrendered peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident, according to deputies.

“Our Crime Stoppers program is beginning to demonstrate its value as we feature both crimes and fugitives on the local TV stations for our viewers here in Vermilion Parish. We are excited about it and implore our viewers to promote our Crime Stoppers Program to their friends, families, and neighbors," Director Eddie Langlinais said. "It’s a prime example of how things can work when people and law enforcement agencies come together for the greater good, because the safety of our loved ones and our communities matter most. Together, we can make a difference. “

The VPSO SRT, the VPSO Patrol Division, the VPSO Warrants Division along with the Kaplan Police Department were involved in the arrest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel