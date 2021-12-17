VPSS addresses concern over social posts, comments threatening violence at schools

An investigation is ongoing in Vermilion Parish in response to a recent TikTok trend that threatens gun violence at schools.

Superintendent Tommy Byler issued a statement on Thursday night to parents and guardians addressing the concerns over the social posts and comments that began circulating as a part of a nationwide TikTok trend.

"An ongoing investigation is taking place into alleged social media comments on a group platform outside of school but reported to school officials," he said. "It is an active ongoing investigation so we are unable to comment further at this time."

In a letter to parents, Byler said that the posts threatening violence at any Vermilion Parish School on December 17 are not credible and that the school system is continuing to monitor social media.

"We have no reason to believe that any issues are planned for our campuses, and want to reassure parents that we have systems in place to ensure student safety," Byler said.

He added that parents who feel their children should remain off campus on Friday, December 17, may do so. Those students will be marked absent "with a code of extenuating circumstances."

"We have no reason to believe that any issues will take place on our campus, but you ultimately can make the decision that is best for you and your family," he said.

School officials are conducting investigations with the help of outside law enforcement.

To read Byler's full statement, click here.

On Thursday, The Lafayette Parish School System addressed the same concerns from parents due to the nationwide TikTok trend.

To read that full statement from LPSS, click here.

