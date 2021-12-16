'Uptick in inappropriate behavior on campus' at L.J. Alleman

Administrators at L. J. Alleman has responded to recent incidents on campus.

The principal sent out a letter to parents following what he called "an uptick in inappropriate behavior on campus."

We were able to obtain a copy of the letter that was sent out to parents.

Good Evening L.J. Alleman Families:



This is Principal Luquettee asking that you speak to your child about the importance of proper school behavior. In recent days we have seen an uptick in inappropriate behavior on campus. Students engaging in behavior that results in a disorderly campus or poses a safety concern for other students are recommended for immediate expulsion, charged, and arrested. Student behavior that is not appropriate for an orderly and safe environment will not be tolerated. Students who instigate or participate in a fight, threaten others, or engage in other serious behavior will be held accountable and will be recommended for expulsion. Please speak to your child about the serious consequences of inappropriate behavior.



Although it is difficult to combat the amount of misinformation being communicated via social media, it is important to know that the safety of students and staff continue to be a priority as we want L.J. Alleman to remain a safe and nurturing place for students. Thank you for your help in speaking to your child so that he or she can make wise and appropriate behavioral choices.



Thank you.



