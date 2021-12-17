VPSO shops for local foster children

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is planning on making Christmas a little brighter for some children.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), along with their family and friends, have pooled together and donated for a special cause.

VPSO says that with the generous funds gathered, on December 16, 2021, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), went Christmas shopping for local foster children under the care of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

“In the spirit of giving, this group of highly motivated Sheriff’s Deputies who have been specially trained to deal with very dangerous and/or violent situations, are momentarily taking their tactics to the aisles to shop for children in foster care. With their efforts, some less fortunate children will enjoy a very special Christmas," Langlinais said.

