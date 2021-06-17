VPSO says they are preparing for any tropical threat this weekend

With the current projection of the tropical system setting its eyes on Louisiana coast, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office says they are ready for any potential impacts.

"Like all gulf storms, we are watching this storm closely," they say.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Eddie Langlinais, VPSO has begun testing rescue equipment and has made preliminary plans to activate rescue teams if needed.

"Your Sheriff Office is ready. Please watch this storm closely and develop your storm plans accordingly," Langlinais said.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is also making preparations for the storm and future storms. KATC's Katie Easter spoke with Sheriff Mark Garber who says the team stays prepared for anything.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel