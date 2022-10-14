Vermilion Parish to house carbon capture site

Vermilion Parish will soon be home to a carbon capture site as a part of a collaboration between CF Industries, ExxonMobil and Enlink Midstream.

The goal of the collaboration is to reduce CO2 emissions from an Ascension Parish manufacturing facility by transporting the CO2 to an ExxonMobil property in Vermilion Parish where it will be permanently stored underground.

The project is expected to be up and running by the year 2025.

The carbon capture is a process that has drawn criticism.

