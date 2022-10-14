Watch Now
Vermilion Parish to house carbon capture site

Posted at 11:40 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 00:40:41-04

Vermilion Parish will soon be home to a carbon capture site as a part of a collaboration between CF Industries, ExxonMobil and Enlink Midstream.

The goal of the collaboration is to reduce CO2 emissions from an Ascension Parish manufacturing facility by transporting the CO2 to an ExxonMobil property in Vermilion Parish where it will be permanently stored underground.

The project is expected to be up and running by the year 2025.

The carbon capture is a process that has drawn criticism.

Earlier this year, meteorologist Daniel Phillips took a closer look at the carbon capture conundrum, and his special report can be found on our website by clicking the link below:

